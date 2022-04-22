Letter: On claims Biden isn't standing up for U.S., liberals hating Trump

In the 4/13/22 edition, a writer indicated that she is living in a “fact free” world and is very unhappy about it. How is that possible? You make up your own grievances and facts and you are still unhappy?

The woman stated admiration for the military and then she denigrated the Army Chief of Staff evidently based on “her expert civilian opinion."

She then wondered why President Biden is not standing up for the U.S. in regards to:

• Open borders: Actually the number of apprehensions at the U.S. border with Mexico increased 317% during Biden’s first 10 months, compared to the prior 10 months.

• Rising inflation: Today's inflationary surge is a worldwide event and is not confined to the U.S.

• CRT: I doubt that the writer could properly define Critical Race Theory or offer examples of where it is being taught in either public schools or universities.

• Stop buying Russian oil: Only 7% of our oil comes from Russia.

• Oil production and the Keystone Pipeline: America produced 11.185 million barrels of crude oil per day in 2021 versus 11.283 million/day during 2021. Cancellation of the Keystone Pipeline didn’t impact production levels. In addition, Biden has surpassed Trump in issuing drilling permits on public land.

• Electric cars (Tesla) “that nobody wants to drive:" Tesla delivered 936,000 cars in 2021 and every major automobile manufacturer is reconfiguring their model line-ups to produce electric vehicles.

• Liberals hate Trump: Trump did not win the popular vote in 2016 and 2020. Evidently the majority of the U.S. voters did not overwhelmingly like Trump in two consecutive elections.

• Read “1984” by George Orwell: We don’t have to read the book; we just lived four years of it with Trump lies as the biggest example. Trump averaged about six lies/day his first year; 16 lies/day in his second year, 22 lies/day in this third year — and 39 lies/day in his final year. Trump told 30,573 total lies during his four years.

I am eternally grateful that the woman did not mention the 2020 election “being stolen."

Robert Oblak,

Walworth