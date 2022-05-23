Letter: Paid parking in Williams Bay? No way

The parking revenue addiction — just say “no.”

Nothing says “Welcome to our village” then having your pockets picked the moment you step out of your car. As one of a completely under-represented group, the victims, in any discussions concerning (1) implementing paid parking and/or (2) rationalizations around the crazy fee structures. I want you to know it makes me see red each time I read about it in the Regional, which is way too often.

The most recent iteration was in an article in the West End section of the Lake Geneva Regional, May 11: Paid parking in the Bay and No Mow May, where someone suggested adding paid parking in Williams Bay with the admonishment “it’s a money maker!” So is selling crack — one is illegal and the other should be. Having a house in Williams Bay, it is rare I get into Lake Geneva to do any shopping or eating unless it is in areas that don’t charge for parking or when they suspend paid parking during the winter months.

A lot of ink has gone towards writing about paid parking in the Regional over the years, which I commend them for shining a light on it. There are numerous reasons often cited and I have a counter argument for each, but I will spare you. I will point out there is also the added burden to our aging residents, many of whom have a hard enough time getting out of their cars let alone having to negotiate the intricacies of feeding that hungry meter.

And when it comes to parking fees, like an addiction to drugs, a little never seems to be enough. Much effort goes into getting MORE and rationalizing "how" and "why," and it is often accomplished in a somewhat sneaky manor. To use a phrase my late father used to say on occasions when not in favor of doing whatever nutty thing the kids were suggesting at the time, when it comes to having paid parking in Williams Bay, “Let’s not and say we did."

Scott Aspinall,

Winnetka, Illinois