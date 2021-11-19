Letter: Please leave your leaves

To Citizens of Lake Geneva: LEAVE YOUR LEAVES PLEASE

Did you know that every property owner in Lake Geneva can do one simple think to make our world a better place? We might have to rethink something we have been doing most of our lives but when we know better we can do better.

Here is the thing: it is estimated that 80% of human food has to be pollinated. In order for that to happen, we humans have to support and protect the food web that makes that happen.

Here is how it works: native insects do most of the pollinating. The insects need native trees to live in. According to research by Dr. Doug Tallamy (professor of Entomology at Delaware University) about 900 species of moths and butterflies lay their eggs on LEAVES of native trees. Those insect eggs overwinter in the leaves if we leave the leaves alone! When leaves are mulched or blown with a leaf blower, most of the insect eggs are destroyed. This practice by humans is systematically wiping out beneficial insect populations in cities all across this country. That practice may be wiping us out as well.

Here is the solutions: PLEASE leave as many leaves in tact on your property as is possible. STOP raking away every last leaf. We have adopted a very harmful practice over the years for the sake of neatness. Put some leaves over your flower beds. If you don’t have enough room for all your leaves, then you don’t have enough flower beds. Leave some leaves on your lawn too. If your grass is a bit longer for winter, it will catch more leaves and that is a good thing!

The best part: Stop raking all those leaves! Find something better to do with your time and do you part to make Lake Geneva a better place for all, including the native insects that pollinate the crops we humans depend on.

Sonya Dailey

City of Lake Geneva Tree Board Member