Letter: President Biden working quietly, doing people's work

A friend of mine knows I like puzzles and logic, and he sent me a copy of the recent letter by Mike Lindsey. I think my friend thought I would find it amusing because fuzzy or twisted logic sometimes is. But I didn’t find Mike’s letter amusing. It actually made me sad.

The letter just seemed kind of small and intentionally mean.

The letter actually had two different parts. The first part was confusing. What Mike seemed to be complaining about was that several people who had expressed their worry about the damage being done by a former president were not now heaping praise on the current one.

I guess Mike got used to a president shouting and bragging and making fun of people and lying a lot, and having followers do nasty stuff.

It’s different with President Biden. He works quietly, doing the people’s work, doing what I would say is God’s work. He doesn’t have rallies or spend a lot of time on TV shows. Some things, like getting rid of lead pipes, aren’t glamorous and don’t get a lot of attention, but they are good.

The second part of Mike’s letter was not confusing because it was kind of a repeat of what some rich people who don’t like paying taxes always say. To me, it’s just a way of trying to excuse selfishness.

I don’t know how Mike got his money. Hopefully, it was by building something good that benefitted people and our country. Maybe he inherited it? I pray he didn’t get it through shady deals or ripping off people. I’m quite certain he didn’t get it by working two jobs as a single mom.

I believe that once a person has made a lot of money maybe it’s time for them to think about how they could help others live a decent life. Time to think about how to help our county be a really great place for everyone. I bet Mike knows deep down that the taxes he doesn’t like to pay actually buy civilization. A dollar to a doughnut he wouldn’t want to live in a place like Somalia.

Greed and selfishness always make me sad. I keep hoping that the wealthy people will realize that we are all in this together, that we all have to do our part, that it’s good to give each other a helping hand, that we have to really act like Christians.

Mike might want to look at Matthew 19:24, or just rewatch "It’s a Wonderful Life."

Anyway, enough sadness. At this time of year it’s best to repeat Tiny Tim — “God bless us, everyone.” That goes double for our President Biden.

J. Brainard Nies,

Whitewater