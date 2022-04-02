Letter: Putin saw Biden administration weaknesses as his chance to expand Russia

In 1987, I visited the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics with a water mission to trade technical information. During a dinner one of our guides expressed his admiration for Stalin. He admired Stalin “because we Russians are like clay, we need a strong leader to mold us." Today Putin is that strong leader.

Putin was a colonel in the KGB, and you did not become a colonel in the KGB by being Mr. Nice Guy. He has been cold, calculating and smart to become dictator of Russia. You must know your enemy to deal with them.

Putin sensed a weakness with the Biden administration when he saw the fiasco of an illegal invasion at our southern border, a deadly, chaotic withdrawal and surrender to the Taliban in Afghanistan, an anti-Israel stance, no more pressure on NATO to increase its defenses with Trump gone, an anti-oil policy, a woke military, the incompetence of the vice president and the senile state of the president. Putin saw our feckless leadership as on opportunity to expand Russia. Other dictatorial enemies also see this, which is detrimental to the world’s and your security. The poor state of our government cannot be covered up anymore.

As most dictators eventually do, Putin pushed too far with his attack on Ukrainian and the Ukrainians are turning it into a costly mistake. With the Russian media's constant barrage of propaganda, at present, despite military and economic setbacks, millions of Russians still support Putin.

We are now caught between an incompetent, socialist Biden administration and murderous dictators, which is not good for your economic situation and security.

John Surinak,

Delavan