Letter: Questions about Biden, another Lake Geneva polling site, free senior movies

Suggestions/questions: President Biden lifted the emergency executive order last year for the enforcement of the pandemic related title 42 remain in Mexico policy of the former administration. How can he now be claiming that he has the authority to "forgive/transfer" up to $20,000 — $500 billion total — of college loan debt due to a public health emergency that he previously declared is over? He can't. He's just attempting to buy votes for the November midterms. Now the court battle begins, possibly up to the Supreme Court to rule on it. He believes it's "fair" according to what gets put into his teleprompter he reads from.

He ran on ending the pandemic. What happened, Joe, you have killed more Americans in the same timeframe than the previous administration. Why has your administration now dropped the ball on Monkey Pox? I don't think it's "fair" that you're saddling me with an additional $2,100 in taxes to pay for another's college debt. I paid all my debts, what are you punishing me for? Where's my free $20,000 for a new Tesla, in the mail, doubtful. We need divided government again in November to stop the sprint down the yellow brick road of government run everything with "free" handouts.

With current and proposed Lake Geneva housing/population growth, I would like to see a second polling location opened back up. I previously voted at the Park Row church then the firehouse every election. If that interferes with EMS/Fire operations, how about considering the American Legion Hall on Henry Street?

What became of the free movies for seniors which I believe was ran through the Walworth county ADRC and helped the local food pantry? I'm not certain if the theater/tap house is still capable of showing movies any longer. It used to be held out at the Showboat/Emagine theater. Just wondering if either establishment would entertain hosting it again.

Lastly, I miss completing the weekly crossword and word search puzzles in the paper. It was/is an excellent form of cognitive brain use for everyone, but especially seniors. Replace one page of recipes, and please bring it back.

Jon Nelson,

Lake Geneva