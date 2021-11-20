Letter: Salvation Army could use Red Kettle volunteers

I am writing on behalf of the Salvation Army Red Kettle campaign that will begin later this month.

The Salvation Army provides emergency help for families and individuals in Walworth County throughout the year. There are individuals and families for whom all other channels of help have dried up. Most of the money to do this work is collected during the Christmas season at the familiar Red Kettles at retail stores.

In 2021, the Kettles in Walworth County collected $60,000 to be used throughout 2021. This money was available because hundreds of volunteers stood at the Kettles ring bells in all kinds of weather. Their efforts are much appreciated!

I am the coordinator for the Lake Geneva locations but there are coordinators throughout the county and Southeast Wisconsin who would be glad to have more volunteers.

The Salvation Army has a website to sign up to ring and/or donate at www.registertoring.com.

Thanks for your consideration.

Phillip Neimeyer,

Fontana