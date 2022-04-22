Letter: Separate business court system must end

The Wisconsin Supreme Court initiated a Business Court Pilot project a few years ago that’s veiled in secrecy and gives business interests far too much influence over court decisions, compared to the general public who are affected by these decisions.

The court picks the judges for cases and then sends them out-of-state to be trained by special interests aligned with big business. This is outrageous! Moreover this removes voter control from the process and eliminates the fair assignment of random judges. And there is no transparency — all is done privately behind closed doors.

In 2017, this unfair system was put in place in Waukesha County and in the 8th Judicial District. It has since been expanded and most recently, in 2020, this Business Court model was forced on Dane County!

The result is two court systems — one for business interests and one for the rest of the public.

This separate business court system is unfair and hidden from public scrutiny. It must be eliminated immediately and should not be allowed to expand for another two years, as proposed. To express your opposition to this separate court, submit comments to Attorney Laura Brenner at lbrenner@reinhartlaw.com.

Mariette Nowak,

East Troy