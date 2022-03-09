Letter: Should we seek younger leaders with 'real Wisconsin values?'

Since Walworth County has a history of voting Republican, I would like to address my comments to whomever find them credible.

I can only imagine how it may feel to be proud of a conservative past, believing that less government spending, more personal freedom, and other conservative principles are at the foundation of your value system.

Some folks have shared with me that the Republican Party they knew and grew up with is not recognizable these days. Some leaders in our state appear to be “horses of a different color." Our current political climate is not good for the Republican Party, and it’s not good for democracy. When the people you believe in start acting and speaking differently, contrary to your values, you feel betrayed. Don’t kid yourself, this betrayal happens with the Democratic Party, too.

Should we be searching for younger folks who are more idealistic and may possess real Wisconsin values? Is denouncing these value-less leaders who are more partisan and more power hungry a possible avenue? Some of us should resist the division tactics that we observe in our state government. The average taxpayer like me suffers more than the leaders who espouse these same tactics.

Final thought: Both political climate change and environmental climate change are real … and are dangerous.

Paul Kristoffersen,

Fontana