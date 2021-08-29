Letter: Survival depends on the vaccine

My wife and I are elderly and she does not have an immune system.

Consequently her survival against the highly contagious delta variant depends on Wisconsin being vaccinated.

Most Wisconsinites demonstrate concern for their fellow citizens and compassion for and the will to help others.

Freedom makes a huge requirement on all of us. With freedom comes individual rights.

There are two ways to exert one's individual rights: one is pushing others down, the other is pulling others up.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Human kindness has never weakened the stamina or softened the fiber of Wisconsinites. Kindness can cause misunderstanding, mistrust and hostility to melt away. Individual freedom consists of more than doing what we like, but also doing what we ought. Our moral fabric involves doing something for someone who will never be able to repay us.

We need to consider the rights of others before our own feelings and the feelings of others before our own rights if we are to destroy COVID-19 and its variants.