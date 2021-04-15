LETTER: Thank you Hospice volunteers

National Volunteer Month offers us a chance to thank the many volunteers whose work and compassion add so much to the quality of our lives. It also gives those who have never volunteered the opportunity to learn more about the many organizations that would benefit from their time and talents. Residents from many of our local communities, Walworth, Racine, Kenosha, and Jefferson counties, are volunteers.

The Aurora at Home-Hospice program is lucky to have wonderful volunteers that help support our work. Hospice affirms life and maintains the dignity of each individual we serve.

Throughout the year, volunteers are integral to our mission and the work we do by giving of your time, skills and life experience to support high quality and compassionate hospice care. This year presented challenges to our volunteers as they found special and unique ways to support our patients and their families. Our volunteers dropped off flowers that were donated by local florists, made weekly phone calls to patients and families, created colorful notes, sent letters and cards to our patients and assisted in our office. During National Volunteer Month, let us pause to thank all who have responded to that call to greatness, and let each of us make our own commitments to volunteer in our neighborhoods and communities.