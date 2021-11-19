Letter: Thanks for supporting Walworth Children's Foundation

The Walworth Children’s Foundation, Inc. is a nonprofit organization that is committed to fulfilling the needs of children attending Walworth Jt. School District #1.

Our purpose is to acquire and distribute resources that support children and families in financial need with aid such as clothing, food, extra-curricular activities/camps, school supplies, etc. We could not do this without the continued support of generous community members and business partners!

The Walworth Children’s Foundation would like to send a heartfelt thank you to all who have contributed in the past and those that will do so in the future!

Our community is absolutely wonderful!

Jennifer Ott-Wilson,

Walworth Children’s Foundation President