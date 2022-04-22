Letter: Time to move on from Trump

A recent letter, titled "We are here because the liberals hated President Trump," certainly was, um, wide ranging. I would like to address a few of the issues that were discussed.

Let's look at the phrase "Invasion, open borders, lack of law and order, rising inflation, CRT and divided and hostile government, all on his (Biden's) watch." Wow. Here we go.

"Invasion". I assume this is referring to Ukraine. The writer indicates she doesn't feel Mr. Biden is standing up for the U.S. Well, when it comes to Putin, the previous president was certainly not a portrait of courage. His weakness and cowardice were in full display in Helsinki, when he failed to confront Putin on election interference.

"Open borders." Immigration does need a fix. People are fleeing violence and, increasingly, the effects of climate change. We have a labor shortage. Let's get a humane, effective policy figured out.

"Lack of law and order." Yes, crime rates have increased, but were increasing even during the previous administration. Violent crimes rose 5.6% from 2019 to 2020 — when you-know-who was in charge — and firearm deaths increased 43% from 2010 to 2020. These are not new problems.

"Rising inflation." Most of Europe and Asia are seeing significant price increases as well. It is not just an American issue and has more to do with pandemic fallout than anything.

"CRT." The latest right-wing bugaboo. Denying the role race has had in this country is ignorant. The United States is a great country, but we must be honest about the sins of our past.

"Divided and hostile government." Hmmm. Trump, Gingrich, McConnell, Jim Jordan, Marjorie Taylor Greene, etc. So many bastions of bipartisanship.

There are a multitude of issues raised, more than I have space to discuss, but the author goes on to state, "We are here because the liberals hated President Trump. The reasons still escape me."

Donald Trump never won the popular vote. He lost the House in 2018. He lost the Senate and presidency in 2020. This was not just a verdict from liberals, but a majority of Americans.

We need to move on from him.

Let's stop screaming at each other. We have so many complex and difficult problems to deal with. Our children and grandchildren will be our judge. Let's make them proud.

John Perryman,

Williams Bay