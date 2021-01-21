Letter to editor: City, either enforce sidewalk snow ordinance or take it off the books

There is an ordinance on the books in Lake Geneva which tells property owners that they have 24 hours to remove snow from their sidewalks and if this is not done, the city will have it removed and charge the owner double the cost. It’s a good idea; keep the winter sidewalks clear so our residents can walk them safely.

I love the pedestrian lifestyle. I have walked the streets of our beautiful city almost daily for 20 years and I can tell you, that ordinance is never enforced. Most property owners remove the snow in a timely manner. And let’s be realistic, it’s not always possible to get it done in that short timeframe. But every winter for twenty years I have had to stumble across sidewalks that have been snow covered for days or even weeks. Every year there are property owners who do not clear their sidewalks and the city does nothing. Just today the long-awaited sunshine brought me out for a walk around our neighborhood. I started out on the sidewalk but soon gave it up and walked in the streets (which the City does a good job of keeping clear). I encountered a dozen or so other people out walking — all walking in the street.