Letter to editor: COVID safeguards 'about all of us'

When phrases like “We’re all in this together” and “It takes all of us” show up on football fields and helmets, it surely points to the role each of us play in ending a health pandemic such as COVID.

Vaccinations and immunity are the only way out of this COVID pandemic. If we all aren’t working against this virus, the virus will win. We can’t reach immunity without at least most of us taking actions to counteract the disease.

Those who refuse vaccination, masking and social distancing sadly are aiding the growth and spread of COVID. There is a safeguard for those who object to vaccination and that is routine testing to protect against unwittingly passing the virus on to others. COVID is an individually spread disease. “YOU MATTER.”

We all have an ethical, if not moral responsibility to keep our community, state and country safe from this enemy. Instead of asking, “What entitlements do I have as a rights-bearing citizen?” The question should be, “What duties do I owe my neighbors, my community and my nation?”