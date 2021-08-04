Letter to editor Nelson: Backward policies on immigration

Biden administrations border hypocrisy: As thousands of immigrants from countries around the world are illegally crossing our southern border with Mexico daily they are overloading our immigration system.

In June, the reported number was around 200,000 not counting the "getaways" or ones who don't want to be caught, likely rapists, murderers, drug smugglers, gang members, terrorists and other nefarious types with criminal backgrounds.

They never were just from the three northern triangle countries. Many are from places including Iran, China, Iraq, Turkey to name a few. Many of whom are carriers of the various COVID-19 variants and once processed in three days are flown and bussed to undisclosed locations all throughout the country to further spread the virus.

However, a few days ago Alejandro Mayorkas, secretary of Homeland Security said the border is closed. Just because the mainstream media doesn't report it does not make it so. He also said Cuban refugees crossing the Florida straights from Cuba will be sent back.

Let me get this straight, all you need to do is claim you or your family's lives are in jeopardy from gang violence, poverty, government oppression or any other excuse, come on in, as long as you come to the southern border.