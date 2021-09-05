Letter to the editor: Biden finished the exit Trump started in Afghanistan

Yes, I'm still hung up on Jan. 6 and what one letter writer, Ms. Swatek, calls a "small group of insurgents." I'm not sure what would be defined as small in this case, but at least she calls them insurgents — therefore, showing some recognition of the seriousness of what happened on Jan. 6.

Afghanistan: Agree, our withdrawal definitely could have been done better. At least Biden has said, " I bear responsibility." Refreshing to hear from a president of the United States. History books don't call Afghanistan the "graveyard of empires" for no reason.

Biden is the fourth U.S. president elected since we entered Afghanistan. Trump promised he would get us out. He started, but didn't finish the job. Biden will finish. Please don't talk about "cutting and running." How many more American lives is staying worth? Is it worth your child's life? Oftentimes, it takes more courage to leave than stay.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}