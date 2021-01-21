Letter to the editor: Flu vaccine even more important this season

Advocate Aurora Health urges everyone age six months and older — and especially older adults — to get a flu shot as soon as possible this year. Compared to younger people, the consequences of older adults getting the flu range from more severe to deadly.

Older adults have much higher rates of chronic conditions, like diabetes, heart conditions and arthritis, which add to flu complications. During last flu season, adults age 65 and older were only 17.5% of Wisconsin’s population, but accounted for 42% of flu-related hospitalizations and a whopping 84% of flu-related deaths.

This year, it’s important to get the flu shot so as not to confuse flu symptoms with COVID symptoms and to avoid getting both. Two scientific studies of over 20,000 people show that the flu plus COVID doubles the death rate. At this incredibly difficult time for Wisconsin, with the virus raging, it’s important that hospital beds be reserved only for those most in need, which tragically, is COVID patients.