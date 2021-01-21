Letter to the editor: Flu vaccine even more important this season

Advocate Aurora Health urges everyone age six months and older — and especially older adults — to get a flu shot as soon as possible this year. Compared to younger people, the consequences of older adults getting the flu range from more severe to deadly.
Older adults have much higher rates of chronic conditions, like diabetes, heart conditions and arthritis, which add to flu complications. During last flu season, adults age 65 and older were only 17.5% of Wisconsin’s population, but accounted for 42% of flu-related hospitalizations and a whopping 84% of flu-related deaths.
This year, it’s important to get the flu shot so as not to confuse flu symptoms with COVID symptoms and to avoid getting both. Two scientific studies of over 20,000 people show that the flu plus COVID doubles the death rate. At this incredibly difficult time for Wisconsin, with the virus raging, it’s important that hospital beds be reserved only for those most in need, which tragically, is COVID patients.
In recent years older adults have had much higher rates of flu shots than younger adults. However, given COVID, this year will be challenging. There may be fewer drop-in flu clinics, fewer volunteer drivers to transport people to get their shot, greater fear of leaving home and catching COVID and the growing misinformation campaigns. This year’s flu shot season is seen as a “test run” for next year’s COVID vaccine.
So, let’s all be good citizens and Mask Up, Wash Up and Roll Up our Sleeves to get a flu shot. If you need information about where flu shots are available in our community, please visit vaccinefinder.org. It is important to phone the location first to ensure the they have the type of vaccine you need.
Sally Gerson,
RN, Community Educator,
Advocate Aurora Health