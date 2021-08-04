Letter to the editor: I am so sorry

I am sorry that our state and nation has sunk to this level of disregard for one another.

While four police officers testified regarding the January attack on our nation’s capital; GOP elected officials protested that the investigation was political theater by house speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Other GOP congressional members demonstrated in front of the justice department wanting those arrested and charged with the insurrection freed.

What on earth has happened when we witnessed with our own eyes the most serious attack on the capital since 1812? And republicans claim it was not consequential enough to demand investigation.

Outside of Dec. 7, 1941 and Sept. 11, Jan. 6,2021, was the greatest threat to our government and democracy in modern times.

We have a world wide pandemic that for the past 17 months has ravaged our country. The way to end this travesty is right in front of us; asking people to get vaccinated. Instead, half of this nation refuses.

A new variant of the disease that thrives on unvaccinated people is rapidly spreading; threatening mutations that could elude the vaccines; once again placing us all at risk of illness and death.