Letter to the editor: Lies, distortion after the election

To the editor:
In the weeks that passed since this year’s very complicated election, I suspect most of the readers of this paper started looking forward to reading about positive developments between the two species of Wisconsin voters in our area. Prior to the election, we somehow had degraded into camps that cannot communicate very well and at times it appeared that posting a campaign sign in your yard was a high risk venture.
Leading up to the election, I wondered if we would be able to recover from this presidential election and go back to being friends with one another, no matter what party you are affiliated with.
After reading a recent column by Pamela Wolfe in the Nov. 26 edition of this paper, I’m now wondering if this great divide might be more permanent. Ms. Wolfe is apparently still determined to publish totally non-factual statements such as when she claimed that “Hillary Clinton commissioned the false Steele dossier and then submitted it to allies in the FBI."
It is about time that we forget about what Hillary did or did not do and face reality. These distortions are old news. Mr. Steele himself decided to report what he found to the FBI when he discovered what he believed to be credible information about Trump that may be a security threat to the U.S. This is well documented. Ms. Wolfe’s story, like many others we have read all year, is pure misinformation; a bit second hand, but intentional.
I am also coming to the conclusion that some of our elected officials also seem to be living in an alternate reality regarding their understanding of the outcome of the presidential election in our state and a few others. State Sen.
Nass has sent his constituents the latest post-election story about the Texas Attorney General sending a petition to the U.S. Supreme court in an attempt to toss the election results from not only Wisconsin, but Pennsylvania, Michigan and Georgia. All this is after every major claim of election fraud or improper handling of ballots in these states had already been thrown out by the courts.
May I remind Sen. Nass that if someone or some other body wants to sue Wisconsin over a process used in our elections, it’s a good idea to file the suit before the election and when you do, have it apply to every county; not just those their preferred candidate has lost by a substantial margin.
The leadership in our state legislature seems to be of the opinion that they have a right to overturn a presidential vote. If so, maybe we should do the same with respect to those who recently were reelected in our local districts.
I firmly believe that intentionally publishing false and misleading information is harmful to our country and undermining the entire purpose behind a democracy in the first place.
David G. Yost,
Williams Bay