Letter to the editor: Lies, distortion after the election

To the editor:

In the weeks that passed since this year’s very complicated election, I suspect most of the readers of this paper started looking forward to reading about positive developments between the two species of Wisconsin voters in our area. Prior to the election, we somehow had degraded into camps that cannot communicate very well and at times it appeared that posting a campaign sign in your yard was a high risk venture.

Leading up to the election, I wondered if we would be able to recover from this presidential election and go back to being friends with one another, no matter what party you are affiliated with.

After reading a recent column by Pamela Wolfe in the Nov. 26 edition of this paper, I’m now wondering if this great divide might be more permanent. Ms. Wolfe is apparently still determined to publish totally non-factual statements such as when she claimed that “Hillary Clinton commissioned the false Steele dossier and then submitted it to allies in the FBI."