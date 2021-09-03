Letter to the editor: Noise complaints don't justify Flight For Life opposition

I read the article in the Lake Geneva Regional News stating some people around the Burlington airport do not want the Flight for Life helicopter based there. Some claim it would be noisy and they or their children would be awakened by the noise. Really? Where is their human compassion?

Do you also complain about the noise from ambulance sirens? Fire truck sirens? How about tornado sirens? I guess we should be thankful none of you live near a first responder facility.

The helicopter is estimated to shave approximately 20 minutes off the time it takes to get to the person needing help, that can be the difference between life and death, but apparently you don’t care.

How would you feel if it was you, your child, or family member that needed the helicopter? I suspect then it would be just fine.

Is it that you don’t want the potential noise from the helicopter or do you just not care about people, especially sick or injured people?

As someone who had a child transported by helicopter to save their life, I would not have cared if the entire county was awakened by the helicopter. It was necessary to save their life.