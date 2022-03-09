Letter: Trump would not have let Putin get away with Ukraine invasion

To those of you who voted for Joe Biden for president. Are you now really happy with today’s elevated costs of gas, groceries, clothing, cars and the totally avoidable war in Ukraine? I do strongly believe that Donald Trump would have quoted Clint Eastwood’s famous line, “Make my day!” Mr. Putin, you cross the border to Ukraine and the country of Russia will no longer exist! The “namby pamby” threats of sanctions should at least provide President Putin some laughs!