Letter: Trump would not have let Putin get away with Ukraine invasion

To those of you who voted for Joe Biden for president. Are you now really happy with today’s elevated costs of gas, groceries, clothing, cars and the totally avoidable war in Ukraine? I do strongly believe that Donald Trump would have quoted Clint Eastwood’s famous line, “Make my day!” Mr. Putin, you cross the border to Ukraine and the country of Russia will no longer exist! The “namby pamby” threats of sanctions should at least provide President Putin some laughs!
I feel so very fortunate to have grown up in a near perfect nation. Today’s youth shall suffer a much different world attempting to provide the education, health, food, medicines, housing, etc., to those millions of illegal immigrants. Yes, we did have it all but the people in Venezuela and other “third world” countries would feel quite at home now in our formerly great nation.
Tom Kincaid,
Town of Linn