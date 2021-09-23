Letter: Vaccine mandates are lawful

States have long had the constitutional authority to mandate vaccinations, which the Supreme Court has upheld twice, first in 1905 and then in 1922. The federal government has limited power to mandate vaccines. It can only require them to prevent transmission of a dangerous disease across state lines or international borders. When governments act as employers, they are in a similar legal position as businesses.
Both the Department of Justice and the Equal Opportunity Commission have ruled that businesses may legally require workers to get a COVID-19 vaccine as a condition of coming to the workplace. The most recent court ruling to date upheld Houston Methodist Hospital's COVID-19 vaccine mandate. The private sector has wide discretion in setting conditions for workers and customers and businesses have a legal and ethical duty to keep the workplace safe.
Schools in every state require vaccinations as a condition of school attendance. In 1922, the Supreme Court upheld school mandates. Institutions of higher leaning are in a similar position to businesses.
They have long required vaccinations of students for papillomavirus, meningococcus and influenza. A federal court has already ruled that Indiana University's COVID-19 mandate is a reasonable, science-based measure to ensure student health and safety. The US Court of Appeals has affirmed that Indiana University's mandate is lawful. Universities act "in loco parentis" and thus have a duty to care for the safety and security of students on campus.
People cite bodily integrity, personal liberty and freedom for refusing vaccines. It is true that everyone has the right to refuse a medical intervention for their own good. But vaccines not only protect the person vaccinated but also that person's family, neighbors community and co-workers. An infected or suspected infected person does not have the right to go into a crowded classroom or workplace unmasked and unvaccinated. Vaccine mandates are simply a tool and they apply equally to everyone. They are intended only to keep the entire population safe.
Requiring proof of vaccination does not violate a person's privacy.
Individuals are free to decline to give information about whether they received a shot, but if they do decline, they must expect reasonable consequences to ensure everyone's health. Federal health privacy rules apply to healthcare providers but not to businesses and schools. There is also a public health exception to privacy rules.
Requiring people to get vaccinated goes back to the Revolutionary War.
Not only is mandating vaccination lawful it is an ethical responsibility. Getting a COVID-19 vaccine as the nation and the world are undergoing a historic health crisis is badly needed for the common good and to put an end to this pandemic.
I asked Rep. August and Sen. Nass to provide their proposals to counter the rapid increase in COVID-19 infections and deaths now occurring in Wisconsin. I also asked if they personally took any protective actions from the virus and if they or those closest to them had been vaccinated.
Neither legislator responded.
Jerry Hanson,
Elkhorn