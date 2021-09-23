Letter: Vaccine mandates are lawful

People cite bodily integrity, personal liberty and freedom for refusing vaccines. It is true that everyone has the right to refuse a medical intervention for their own good. But vaccines not only protect the person vaccinated but also that person's family, neighbors community and co-workers. An infected or suspected infected person does not have the right to go into a crowded classroom or workplace unmasked and unvaccinated. Vaccine mandates are simply a tool and they apply equally to everyone. They are intended only to keep the entire population safe.

Requiring proof of vaccination does not violate a person's privacy.

Individuals are free to decline to give information about whether they received a shot, but if they do decline, they must expect reasonable consequences to ensure everyone's health. Federal health privacy rules apply to healthcare providers but not to businesses and schools. There is also a public health exception to privacy rules.

Requiring people to get vaccinated goes back to the Revolutionary War.

Not only is mandating vaccination lawful it is an ethical responsibility. Getting a COVID-19 vaccine as the nation and the world are undergoing a historic health crisis is badly needed for the common good and to put an end to this pandemic.