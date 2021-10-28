Letter: Vaccines & masks will help us 'get past this crazy virus'

One aspect societal living is that we must often act and behave collectively not just individually. If a country address an issue as one body, collectively, then a solution gets found and implemented.

The problem is the pandemic. The solution, getting vaccinated, already exists. In countries — and states, for that matter — that have high vaccination rates, we’ve seen few if any significant spikes, hospitalizations, or deaths from the virus nor do do we see “Crisis Standards of Care “ implemented by hospitals.

Currently this is a pandemic of the unvaccinated, that’s a fact. Many of people see this as an individual rights issue rather than a collective one. Most states have vaccination requirements for children prior to attending kindergarten. That’s how you prevent outbreaks of polio, mumps, measles, smallpox, etc. Few people have an issue here.

Likewise, with COVID-19, you don’t have the right to spread it to others anymore than you have the right to spread the above fatal diseases to others. It’s an issue of public health. Even debating this issue feels absurd. This is a collective issue, not a political one. Get vaccinated, wear a mask and we’ll get past this crazy virus, together, COLLECTIVELY. Please.

George Wen,

Delavan