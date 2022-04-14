Letter: Walworth County supervisor candidate gives thanks, glad voters had a choice

I would like to take this opportunity to say thank you. Thank you to the Lake Geneva Regional News for publishing the positions of the candidates running for various local positions and covering local issues. Thank you to the local chapter of the League of Women Voters for providing access to local election information on their website vote911.org. Knowledge is power and necessary for a democracy to function properly.

Thank you to all the municipal clerks that worked so long and hard to make this spring election work for everyone and provide an opportunity for all eligible voters to vote. The same thank you goes to all those poll workers who dedicated a day and part of a night to make the polls work.

Thank you to all the local people who stepped forward and volunteered to be a candidate for local positions. It takes courage and a great deal of effort to become a candidate. Democracy only works when people decide to serve their community. People need a choice and a reason to vote. Uncontested or no candidate races offer no incentive to vote and isn’t good for the democracy.

Thank you to all the voters who voted in this Spring Election. Thank you for being a responsible citizen and taking the time to make sure you voted. In a democracy, you need to accept responsibility to preserve your rights.

Thank you democracy for giving us a chance to have a choice, a voice, and a vote. As a candidate for District 10 County Board Supervisor, I was honored to give the people of District 10 a choice. The fact that they had a choice was a victory for the people. I also understand that the candidate with the most votes wins in our democracy and must honor the will of the people.

Steven J. Doelder,

Village of Bloomfield