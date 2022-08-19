Letter: Want to preserve Lake Geneva's small-town character? Regulate short-term rentals

I was born in Lake Geneva. I’ve lived here for 35 years. I moved away for a while, but I came back. I love Lake Geneva. But the city is changing. It’s become crowded and chaotic. It’s meaner and louder than before. The popularity of Lake Geneva as a tourist destination has placed the citizens of the city on the back-burner. Our concerns are being ignored; some seem to believe growth is all that matters.

The proliferation of short-term vacation rentals, or VRBOs, in Lake Geneva is destroying our city’s quality of life. We need to address it with urgency.

VRBOs are bad for our neighborhoods and bad for our residents. Lake Genevans who bought homes in their residential neighborhoods, many decades ago, didn’t sign up to live next to hotels. They no longer feel at home in their own houses. They’re locking their doors and closing their windows, disappointed by a neighborhood that feels foreign. I’m one of them. We must do something about the callous opportunism and short-sightedness that undergirds this problem. The situation is becoming dire. If a house is a hotel, it’s not a home.

Furthermore, VRBOs are just plain bad economics. Over the past decade, rents in Lake Geneva have soared. Long-term housing stock has plummeted, and home prices are increasingly unaffordable.

Vacation rentals gobble up precious long-term housing that can’t be easily replenished. Houses and apartments can’t just be built to keep up with dwindling supply like other goods; housing development is often slow, bureaucratic, and politically contentious. Thus, short-term vacation rentals distort the housing market, making housing more expensive and difficult for everyone.

The city needs to keep the number of vacation rentals strictly limited by providing economic incentives to keep single-family housing owner-occupied. Other municipalities are leading the way, regulating vacation rentals like hotels, and raising funds while doing it.

I know that many homeowners feel as I do, yet are afraid to speak up. Mayor Klein was re-elected on her promise of preserving Lake Geneva’s small-town feel. She can start by tackling this issue. It’s time, Lake Genevans. Call your alderperson.

Nicholas Troupis,

Lake Geneva