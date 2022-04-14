Letter: 'We are here because the liberals hated President Trump'

Clarification: In my last letter, I asked who would stand up and fight for the United States if we were invaded. I did not include our military in that question. I have the highest regard, respect, and gratitude for our military, former veterans and all law enforcement personnel. They are all doing a great job under very difficult conditions. This doesn't necessarily include the generals in charge, i.e. Gen. Mark Milley.

The questions remains who would stand up for the U.S.? Do you think Joe Biden would have what it takes to defend the U.S.? He certainly hasn't demonstrated it so far. Invasion, open borders, lack of law and order, rising inflation, CRT and more divided and hostile government, all on his watch.

So Biden has or is thinking about not buying oil from Russia and instituting many sanctions against them. However, now he says sanctions will not deter Putin from his "war" on Ukraine. Still not doing anything about opening up the Keystone pipeline and increasing our own oil production. That would be logical and a good thing.

Ironically, there is actually a method to his madness. He and his group are obsessed with green energy. They want us to drive electric cars. Teslas cost around $50,000 or more. Are we taxpayers still subsidizing those cars no one wants to drive? This man is a total incompetent and shouldn't be in charge of a lemonade stand. What were you thinking?

As if Biden isn't bad enough, Kamala is next followed by Nancy Pelosi. And you thought President Trump was bad. Are you better off now?

We are here because the liberals hated President Trump so much. The reasons still escape me.

We were energy independent and we had a border. Unemployment was low and the economy was booming. And he wanted America to be first and great. But the swamp didn't like that idea and fought him on everything. So here we are.

So where is the money? Passed a huge infrastructure bill — when will our roads be fixed? I see they are finally planning to fix Highway 12 — about time. Maybe they will get around to Main Street here in Lake Geneva.

How much does the changing of the parking meters cost? People still haven't figured out how they work. Have you seen the new subdivisions that have been built? Hundreds of homes. Lots of new taxes. Where is the money? I encourage you to read the book "1984" by George Orwell. We are living there. Changing the meaning of words, hate speech —disagreeing with Democrats — "woke." What is that? New World Order, bitcoin? Gone — free speech, logic, open discussion and tolerance.

God Help America.

Nancy Swatek,

Lake Geneva