Letter: We Energies proposal will result in hotter summers

Has this last summer been far too hot and steamy for you, as it as for me and my family? Did you have to use your air conditioner more than any past year? The latest international report on climate change has found that this is the hottest summer on record and warns that it’s going to get a lot hotter unless we reduce fossil fuel use.

So why is We Energies proposing several natural gas storage facilities in our area? Make no mistake, natural gas is a fossil fuel and this proposal assumes increasing use fossil fuels. And it will cost customers more than $460 million dollars!

There are better alternatives, including funding an energy efficiency program for older homes and encouraging big users to reduce or stop use on really cold days. In addition, we need to produce more clean energy — solar, wind, etc.

The PSC should deny We Energies’ permission to build the storage facilities. Instead, We Energies should fund an energy efficiency program.

Mariette Nowak,

East Troy