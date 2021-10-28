Letter: 'We will never know' extent of Nassar's crimes

I am a former member of the University of Iowa’s powerhouse swim and gymnastic teams. Simone Biles is constantly performing gymnastic moves thought to be impossible during my days of competition.

Simone’s “twisties” are minimal compared to those of our current administration. How could our FBI and our various sports systems, including the U.S. Olympics women’s teams, fail to respond to such horrific and violent crimes to our young female athletes?

Larry Nasser and his ilk’s crimes should have been instantly known and acted upon. Only “dust” should be thrown under the rug!

I believe what may be an even bigger and far-reaching crime is the number of highly talented young female athletes who experienced the Larry Nassars and just decided it isn’t worth it and quit!

We will never know the magnitude of this crime. So very unfortunate. We will never know!

D. Thomas Kincaid,

town of Linn