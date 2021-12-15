Letter: Why aren't people on the left talking about Biden?

Well it has been just over 10 months since President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris took office in January. For weeks on end, for the entire Trump term, there were letters to the editor from our usual suspects screaming how bad Trump was, etc., and that he should resign. Since the two have taken office, we have not heard anything from anyone as to how they think their president and vice president are doing.

I see letters every now and then from Mr. Jerry Hansen, but he has now switched course and has now gone after the un-vaxed. He still hasn't said a word about how he thinks this country is doing or how he feels about the direction we are heading. We also haven't heard from Mr. Paul Kristofferson, who did nothing but copy and paste the same thing each week asking for Trump to resign. The only positive thing I've seen posted about Biden was from Mr. Steve Doelder, who called him "a man of action." Now that's funny!

I for one am putting it in writing that I am not happy with the direction this country is headed. The president is Joe Biden, but does anyone really think he is actually calling the shots? I think it's time to hear from our friends on the left and go on the record. I know a bunch of us would like to hear from you what a fine job your president is doing. Please don't blame Trump as all of his actions were basically eliminated the day after Biden took office.

Here is a quote from Adrian Rogers:

“You cannot legislate the poor into prosperity by legislating the wealthy out of prosperity. What one person receives without working for, another person must work for without receiving. The government cannot give to anybody anything that the government does not first take from somebody else. When half of the people get the idea that they do not have to work because the other half is going to take care of them and when the other half gets the idea that it does no good to work because somebody else is going to get what they work for, that my dear friend is the beginning of the end of any nation. You cannot multiply wealth by dividing it.”

Mike Lindsey,

Town of Geneva