Letter: With politics now a war on truth, consider voting for people over party

Politics have corrupted us. Those we have elected have become power seekers rather than people servers. There is no coalition building, little legislating and no meaningful governing in our state. Slash and burn politics makes governing impossible.

Gone is government where those holding elected office view those across the aisle as colleagues. They are now the enemy. Gone is gentlemanly conduct where once you’ve made your point, get on with the business of governing.

Politics is now a war! A war for power. Genial cordiality has been shoved aside, replaced with slashing personal bitter language. We now have a war on truth, exploitation of racism, sabotage of the norms of government and the dehumanizing of opponents.

The lure of power has induced many that we elect to abandon "Democracy” in favor of PARTY before country, state and people. When political power rules rather than people, our Democracy dies.

Carefully consider casting your vote for those willing to serve “people” rather than party when you vote this November.

Jerry Hanson,

Elkhorn