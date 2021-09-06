Letters: A tale of two letters in the Regional News

The two letters published Aug. 26 by the Regional News, in your paper version, are stunning in their difference.

Jerry Hanson wrote a very thoughtful, well-reasoned and compassionate letter regarding our personal moral and ethical responsibilities as they relate to our fellow citizens during this ongoing COVID pandemic. Hanson appealed to our “better angels” and asked that we be more considerate of each other and go forward logically rather than emotionally. Kudos to Jerry Hanson.

Also published was a letter from Nancy Swatek, who is obviously in need of a large dose of anger management help. Nancy is seemingly mad at most everything and she wants the Lake Geneva area to know this. She offers no rational solutions to the numerous things that she does not like, she only rants about them. She states numerous internet untruths, half-truths and many invalid generalizations as supporting facts.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

I do not know if the choice to publish the two letters side by side in the Letters section was by chance or a conscious decision by the Regional News. Regardless, please publish more of the Jerry Hanson type letters in the Letters section.

Robert Oblak,

Walworth