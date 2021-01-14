To The Editor:

“The federal law against seditious conspiracy can be found in Title 18 of the U.S. Code (which includes treason, rebellion, and similar offenses), specifically 18 U.S.C. § 2384. According to the statutory definition of sedition, it is a crime for two or more people within the jurisdiction of the United States:

1. To conspire to overthrow or destroy by force the government of the United States or to level war against them;

2. To oppose by force the authority of the United States government; to prevent, hinder, or delay by force the execution of any law of the United States; or

3. To take, seize, or possess by force any property of the United States contrary to the authority thereof.”

Sedition is one step from outright treason, which is defined in the constitution as taking up arms against the United States of America.

I would like to hear from anyone who can tell me why the President did not commit sedition, why the mob he incited did not commit sedition, and why those carrying arms into the capitol building did not commit treason.