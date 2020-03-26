Mary Jo Fesenmaier shows real leadership

To the editor:
I am endorsing Mary Jo Fesenmaier for District 2 Alderman.
Mary Jo is an active part of this community and along with being a respected teacher and librarian at Eastview School.
She has shown real leadership and compassion in the past few years regarding community issues, many of which I have also spoken about during city council meetings.
Mary Jo does her research to present facts into the public venue. She understands the need for transparency. The Comprehensive Plan was not ready to adopt because we ignored important issues presented by Plan Commissioner Mike Krajovic and designer Joe Zimmer.
×
We can't do it without you. Support local journalism with our BEST DEAL EVER!
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 262-248-4444 to upgrade your subscription.
Vote for Mary Jo. She will make sure we continue to have our Small Town Charm.
Daddy Maxwell's Antarctic Circle Diner
An igloo-shaped Williams Bay classic, ideal for an early-bird breakfast. I've always been one for a pie-on-the-counter, "Hey how ya doing?" when you walk in the door, sort of diner. You've just gotta love those electric mint-green seats, too.
Connor Carynski
Kishwauketoe Nature Conservancy
After having one too many pancakes at Daddy Maxwell's, it's a treat to cross the street and traverse the miles of boardwalk laid out on this beautiful property. Nothing really does it for me like white birch trees rising out of Wisconsin prairie at daybreak.
Connor Carynski
Duck Pond Recreation Area
A large wetland and prairie reserve tucked high in the hills of Fontana. The perfect place to rest on a grassy knoll, take a long walk and spot some deer.
Connor Carynski
Abbey Marina
Typically a quiet scene through the winter, but a lively harbor once boats start hitting the water. A good place to soak up the sun while watching lazy boat traffic.
Connor Carynski
Madison Street Subs
A friendly, Grateful Dead-influenced sub shop tucked near the Walworth village square, with great subs and better decor. Keep rambling on rose, you true American beauty.
Connor Carynski
Yerkes Observatory
I actually haven't had the chance to walk through the observatory, but have always admired the architecture and rich history externally. With tours potentially resuming this summer, maybe I'll finally have the chance to poke my head inside.
Connor Carynski
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!