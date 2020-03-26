Mary Jo Fesenmaier shows real leadership
editor's pick

Mary Jo Fesenmaier shows real leadership

{{featured_button_text}}
Mary Jo Fesenmaier Headshot
Dennis Hines

To the editor:

I am endorsing Mary Jo Fesenmaier for District 2 Alderman.

Mary Jo is an active part of this community and along with being a respected teacher and librarian at Eastview School.

She has shown real leadership and compassion in the past few years regarding community issues, many of which I have also spoken about during city council meetings.

Mary Jo does her research to present facts into the public venue. She understands the need for transparency. The Comprehensive Plan was not ready to adopt because we ignored important issues presented by Plan Commissioner Mike Krajovic and designer Joe Zimmer.

Vote for Mary Jo. She will make sure we continue to have our Small Town Charm.

Sherri Ames,

Lake Geneva

+6 My Town: From Williams Bay to Walworth

 

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics