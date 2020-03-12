Mental health needs more than political rhetoric

To the editor:

The two words that both political parties have used sparingly, only when it serves their purpose, are “mental health."

The meanings of these two words mean so much more to the thousands of American citizens that are suffering — with their families — trying to address and cope with mental illness.

By the way, my opinion, there has been no help from either political party, our government, or the companies that we work for.

The Republican Party uses “mental health” as a prop and talking point to speak about gun safety.

The Democratic Party uses “mental health” as a prop and talking point to speak about Medicare for all.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-248-4444 to upgrade your subscription.

Neither party has a chance to achieve their goal unless they have buy-in by the other. In the meantime, we watch our children, our spouses, our parents, day by day, looking for treatment and a way to pay for that treatment.

Our insurance companies pay lip service to mental health by only offering 50 percent coverage for mental illness. They do not value “mental illness” as they value a physical ailment. Is money driving that fact, or is it our historical culture that has hidden and under valued what mental illness has done to us?