Newspaper missing the story on Trump's budget deficits

To the editor:

I used to look forward to reading the Lake Geneva Regional News every week, but not so much anymore. Your local coverage continues to vary between good and excellent. When you started sprinkling in the occasional article from the state and nearby municipalities, they were OK, too. Your somewhat recent trend for having a number of articles on the national level have been disappointing at best and normally rather tedious. How can you do so well locally and so poorly nationally?

Why does almost every editorial cartoon have to be anti-Trump? Politicians are always fair game for jokes, but yours are not funny. Usually they are disgusting and not even close to the truth.

I find it disturbing how you can state true facts while expressing an opinion that at first glance might make sense to some, but in reality is a big lie. The lie of omission. A good example was your recent article “Another View,” reprinted from the Wisconsin State Journal. You hammered Trump for not keeping his promise to balance the budget. Not one single time was it stated that during the prior administration the national debt more than doubled. Yes, while President Obama was in office, we added more debt than what we had accumulated in the entire history of our country prior to him taking office. Totally unreal.