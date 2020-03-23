Newspaper missing the story on Trump's budget deficits

To the editor:
I used to look forward to reading the Lake Geneva Regional News every week, but not so much anymore. Your local coverage continues to vary between good and excellent. When you started sprinkling in the occasional article from the state and nearby municipalities, they were OK, too. Your somewhat recent trend for having a number of articles on the national level have been disappointing at best and normally rather tedious. How can you do so well locally and so poorly nationally?
Why does almost every editorial cartoon have to be anti-Trump? Politicians are always fair game for jokes, but yours are not funny. Usually they are disgusting and not even close to the truth.
I find it disturbing how you can state true facts while expressing an opinion that at first glance might make sense to some, but in reality is a big lie. The lie of omission. A good example was your recent article “Another View,” reprinted from the Wisconsin State Journal. You hammered Trump for not keeping his promise to balance the budget. Not one single time was it stated that during the prior administration the national debt more than doubled. Yes, while President Obama was in office, we added more debt than what we had accumulated in the entire history of our country prior to him taking office. Totally unreal.
Then your article graciously mentions the recent three years of debt were not just President Trump’s fault but partially because of Congressional Republicans that pushed through a tax cut. Again, the lie of omission. What you failed to say was that because of that tax cut our tax REVENUES are the highest they have ever been. Shame on you.
I have a problem with people who love to complain about things but then do not offer any real solutions to whatever it is they are complaining about. So, how do you want to solve this deficit problem? Cut Medicare? No, you want everyone to have it. Cut Social Security? You guys get apoplectic whenever that subject comes up. Increase taxes? Well, Bernie would agree with that one. Reduce our defense spending? No thank you. The vets going to the VA hospitals probably would not appreciate that either. Reduce infrastructure spending? Probably not. Just about everyone wants to see that category increased. Cut educational supports? Fat chance. How about cutting social services? Another big no.
I would love to see a balanced budget and so would many others. Please enlighten us on how you think it should be done. I think Trump got it right. He’s been revving up the economy. Unemployment is at an all-time low for all minorities. If you are willing to work and can pass a drug test you can get a job almost anywhere now. We’re headed in the right direction. Realistically, I don’t think you can ask for more than that. We’ll get there by keeping Trump and his supporters in office.
Jack Meredith,
Town of Linn