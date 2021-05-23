On COVID and asking too many questions

Credit where credit is due: I would like to offer some bipartisan thanks to both former President Trump and President Biden for their accomplishments.

Thank you Mr. Trump for your extensive knowledge of the business and private sectors, which greatly improved your warp speed program to the COVID-19 pandemic, which resulted in both the development and acquisition of 400-600 million doses of the vaccine in record time by showing great faith in and purchasing the doses before they were invented and tested by the pharmaceutical companies.

As of April 21, roughly all of the 320 million shots in arms were already procured by President Trump prior to the November election. Thanks to Pres. Biden for increasing the number of vaccine distribution sites, allowing more people to get vaccinated. I hope Joe Biden will recognize the pharmaceutical companies in his joint congressional speech on 4/28/21 for their accomplishments concerning COVID-19, or will he continue to bash them for their corporate greed? We will see.