On COVID and asking too many questions

Credit where credit is due: I would like to offer some bipartisan thanks to both former President Trump and President Biden for their accomplishments.
Thank you Mr. Trump for your extensive knowledge of the business and private sectors, which greatly improved your warp speed program to the COVID-19 pandemic, which resulted in both the development and acquisition of 400-600 million doses of the vaccine in record time by showing great faith in and purchasing the doses before they were invented and tested by the pharmaceutical companies.
As of April 21, roughly all of the 320 million shots in arms were already procured by President Trump prior to the November election. Thanks to Pres. Biden for increasing the number of vaccine distribution sites, allowing more people to get vaccinated. I hope Joe Biden will recognize the pharmaceutical companies in his joint congressional speech on 4/28/21 for their accomplishments concerning COVID-19, or will he continue to bash them for their corporate greed? We will see.
Regrettably I have to change lanes now. I just heard President Biden giving a speech on mask updates at 1:15 P.M. on April 27. At the conclusion of it he took 2 questions, then said, this will be the last question or I'll get in trouble. WHAT THE HECK DOES THAT MEAN? How is a grown man, career politician and PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES going to get into trouble for taking too many questions?
More importantly, who are these "people" with whom he is going to get in trouble with and why? Could it be Jen Psaki, Kamala Harris, Barak Obama, John Kerry or any of the former Obama political operatives he has put back into power in his administration going to put him in a time out or ground him for taking too many questions and stumbling through the answers? Are they afraid he may inadvertently speak the truth?
Has President Biden been exposed as a Trojan horse, as suspected with that statement?
Who are the soldiers hiding inside and covertly running the country, and have they just been exposed? Welcome back to the swamp creatures.
Jon Nelson,
Lake Geneva