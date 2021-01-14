On the disappointing attitude toward downtown snow removal

To the editor:

Dear Mayor and Aldermen:

The Lake Geneva Regional News Jan. 4 published an article on snow removal that reflects a disappointing and ongoing attitude toward the downtown and its small businesses. https://www.lakegenevanews.net/news/local/lake-geneva-explains-downtown-plowing-strategy/article_bd74608e-cd5a-5aac-a99f-e9e7c2e01173.html. I encourage you all to review and discuss who should be responding to press questions, what the city’s policies are to provide a quaint, small downtown, and on the city’s policy on snow removal. It is an embarrassing and needs to be fixed.

The president of the Lake Geneva Business Improvement District filed a complaint with the Police Department citing both safety and access issues in the downtown area. As a handicapped person, I can attest that it was hard to see where the handicapped spaces were and impossible to reach the sidewalks. It would also have been impossible for a fire truck and or ambulance to get through on Wrigley Drive.