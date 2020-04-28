Opinion: All elections should be run with mail-in ballots

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

To the editor:

It is time for a 100-percent mail-in election in Wisconsin.

Surely any argument that the state could not possibly manage this was rebuked in our recent primary. Over 70 percent of the votes were done via absentee ballots that were mailed in.

Just think how much better and more fair it would be if a ballot was mailed to every registered voter in the state. It would surely increase the number of voters included in the election. What an incentive for people to register knowing that their vote would be counted even if they normally would not be able to make it to the polls.

It is time for our great state of Wisconsin to embrace voter engagement and end the voter suppression that has been so rampant in our recent history.

Please contact your state representatives to demand this change for the benefit of our democracy.

John Henderson,

Elkhorn