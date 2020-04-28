Opinion: All elections should be run with mail-in ballots

×
To the editor:
It is time for a 100-percent mail-in election in Wisconsin.
Surely any argument that the state could not possibly manage this was rebuked in our recent primary. Over 70 percent of the votes were done via absentee ballots that were mailed in.
Just think how much better and more fair it would be if a ballot was mailed to every registered voter in the state. It would surely increase the number of voters included in the election. What an incentive for people to register knowing that their vote would be counted even if they normally would not be able to make it to the polls.
It is time for our great state of Wisconsin to embrace voter engagement and end the voter suppression that has been so rampant in our recent history.
Please contact your state representatives to demand this change for the benefit of our democracy.
Lake Geneva City Hall front entrance Election Day April 7, 2020
After a whirlwind of political debate and legal action at the state level because of the coronavirus outbreak, the polling place at Lake Geneva City Hall opened today with extra signage and traffic controls to prevent people from spreading the virus.
Scott Williams, Regional News
Sign directs voters at entrance to Lake Geneva City Hall
A sign at the front entrance to Lake Geneva City Hall directs voters inside today for the April 7 presidential primary and local municipal and school board elections.
Scott Williams, Regional News
Voter wearing protective mask waits in line to vote
Voter Amy Peterburs Bittner wears a protective face mask to guard against the coronavirus today while waiting in line to cast her vote at Lake Geneva City Hall.
Scott Williams, Regional News
Window panes separate voters from workers
A large plastic window pane in a wooden frame hangs from the ceiling to protect poll workers Joyce Eouhl, seated left, and Carole Sappington, seated right, at the polling place today at Lake Geneva City Hall.
Scott Williams, Regional News
Poll worker sanitizes pens after each use on Election Day
Poll worker Sylvia Paprzyck disinfects pens after they have been used by voters during the April 7 election at Lake Geneva City Hall.
Scott Williams, Regional News
Voters cast ballots at Lake Geneva City Hall
Voters take their turns today at voting booths inside Lake Geneva City Hall during an April 7 election in which precautions are being taken to control the spread of the coronavirus.
Scott Williams, Regional News
Fence separates voters at entrance to Lake Geneva City Hall
An orange portable fence guides voters in and out of Lake Geneva City Hall today for an Election Day that brought many unusual precautions during the coronavirus crisis.
Scott Williams, Regional News
City Clerk Lana Kropf at Lake Geneva City Hall on Election Day
Lake Geneva City Clerk Lana Kropf, left, joins other poll workers in donning face masks today to guard against the coronavirus on Election Day inside Lake Geneva City Hall.
By Scott Williams
National Guard soldier assists with Election Day in Lake Geneva
Signs create separation to guard against coronavirus infections during Election Day today inside Lake Geneva City Hall, including poll worker Jenn Garcia, seated, who was deployed by the Wisconsin National Guard to help with the unusual election.
Scott Williams, Regional News
Charlene Klein backer campaigns outside City Hall
Bill Bearder, a supporter of Lake Geneva mayoral candidate Charlene Klein, carries a Klein campaign sign outside Lake Geneva City Hall today as voters head inside to cast their ballots.
Scott Williams, Regional News
Husband and wife voters exit Lake Geneva City Hall
Christopher Strong, left, and his wife, Nela Strong, wear protective face masks today while exiting Lake Geneva City Hall after voting in the April 7 election.
Scott Williams, Regional News
