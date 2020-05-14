Opinion: August offers no solutions

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-248-4444 to upgrade your subscription.

To the editor:

In his community columnist article in the April 23rd edition of the Regional News, Tyler August posits that his goal is to “safely return the economy to the people of Wisconsin.” How he intends to do that “safely” is not disclosed, as the balance of his column is a series of rants against the allegedly outrageous conduct of the Democratic governor of the state. If we have learned nothing else from the pandemic, we should have learned that wishing the virus away, apparently Mr. August’s plan, is not a viable strategy.

In fact, as of this date, Wisconsin meets none of the criteria announced by the White House for states to reopen the economy. We have not been fourteen days with reduced numbers of reported cases, having just passed 6,500 reported cases (up 2,500 from the number cited by Mr. August last week) and 300 deaths. We do not have robust testing, including antibody testing in place for all of the state’s healthcare workers. And we are not at a point where all in-hospital patients are being treated without critical care.