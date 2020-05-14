Opinion: August offers no solutions

To the editor:

In his community columnist article in the April 23rd edition of the Regional News, Tyler August posits that his goal is to “safely return the economy to the people of Wisconsin.” How he intends to do that “safely” is not disclosed, as the balance of his column is a series of rants against the allegedly outrageous conduct of the Democratic governor of the state. If we have learned nothing else from the pandemic, we should have learned that wishing the virus away, apparently Mr. August’s plan, is not a viable strategy.

In fact, as of this date, Wisconsin meets none of the criteria announced by the White House for states to reopen the economy. We have not been fourteen days with reduced numbers of reported cases, having just passed 6,500 reported cases (up 2,500 from the number cited by Mr. August last week) and 300 deaths. We do not have robust testing, including antibody testing in place for all of the state’s healthcare workers. And we are not at a point where all in-hospital patients are being treated without critical care.

In his conclusion, Mr. August proclaims that he is fighting “for the families and small businesses” he represents, but offers no proposed solutions that he is presumably using to carry on this fight, only complaints that the governor has not done enough. Everyone wants the Wisconsin economy open, but it needs to open when the state meets the scientifically developed benchmarks that the White House established, not because of the foot stamping of a politician.

Very truly yours,

Peter and Mary Connolly

Williams Bay

 

