Opinion: Be prepared to stop for unloading school buses

To the editor:
Since we are hiatus due to the virus, I thought I would write about a problem that most everyone is not aware of. About six months ago, I secured my CDL and decided to drive a school bus for Elkhorn schools during my retirement.
After I began driving a bus, I couldn't believe the amount of times the vehicles either following me or coming toward me would pass or run through the red lights and stop arm on the bus.
Most of the time, the offending drivers would look right at me while doing so. On one occasion, I waived my arms for a pick-up truck that wouldn't stop and all I got was the middle finger.
When the bus is coming up to a bus stop, we put on our flashing amber lights on. These are the lights at the top of the bus next to the flashing red lights. When you see the flashing amber lights come on, this means there are children in the immediate area and the bus is going to stop to pick-up or drop off students. These kids can be on both sides of the street. When you see the flashing amber lights, stop.
The bus is going to stop shortly and put the flashing red lights on to either load or unload children. I am amazed at the number of vehicles that actually speed up so they can beat red flashing lights and stop arm.
Almost everyone doesn't realize that almost all buses have cameras on them (inside and out) and all we have to do is get the license plate number and a description of the driver.
We then make a report and soon after, you can expect a visit from the police to receive your traffic citation.
Mike Lindsey,
Town of Geneva
