Opinion: Beach managers deserve thanks from the community

To the editor:
From a distance, I recently read that longtime Lake Geneva Riviera Beach supervisors Joe Clifford and George Steffen are leaving their posts — after 40 years of faithful service.
Aside for their reasons for leaving, I want to say “thank you” to both Mr. Clifford and Mr. Steffen for their years of service to the Lake Geneva community. Not only were they mainstays at the Riviera Beach throughout the past four decades, they have also been involved in so many aspects of the community.
As a longtime physical educator teacher, coach, and athletic director for the Lake Geneva-Genoa City Union High School — better known as Badger — Joe Clifford had a huge impact on the lives of so many students.
The same can be true for George Steffen, who was an excellent math teacher, staff leader, and coach for Badger. Their fingerprints can be found on so many aspects that helped make Badger the incredibly special school it is today.
On behalf of the Lake Geneva community, thank you, Joe and George, for all you have contributed to the City of Lake Geneva, as well as to so many people — students, parents, staff, and patrons at the Riviera Beach. You have made a difference.
Dr. Mark Pienkos,
Sarasota, Florida
Editor's note: City officials report that Joe Clifford plans to return to work in July.
