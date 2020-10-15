Opinion: Biden wants 'twilight zone' social and economic changes

To the editor:

Major cities run by democrats like Minneapolis, Portland, Seattle, Chicago and New York to name a few, seem to allow riots, arson and looting. Law and order is certainly not a priority. When rioters took over a portion of Portland the mayor said “it could be a summer of love”. Seventy five days later they called in law enforcement. This is what a Biden/Harris ticket would bring to the table for American prosperity.

1) Higher taxes – someone has to pay for free everything.

2) More regulation – kill business recover.

3) Green New Deal – Kamala Harris, a co-sponsor in the senate. We are energy independent today. This ridiculous idea crushes our economy and loses millions of jobs.

4) OPEN borders – no more walls. Disband ICE Allow sanctuary cities to continue releasing violent criminals. Remember Harris is from California. Free food, health care and education for everyone.

5) Re Imagine law enforcement – Some democratic areas are actually defunding or replacing police departments. Biden wants to move some of the budgets to other areas.