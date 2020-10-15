Opinion: Biden wants 'twilight zone' social and economic changes

To the editor:
Major cities run by democrats like Minneapolis, Portland, Seattle, Chicago and New York to name a few, seem to allow riots, arson and looting. Law and order is certainly not a priority. When rioters took over a portion of Portland the mayor said “it could be a summer of love”. Seventy five days later they called in law enforcement. This is what a Biden/Harris ticket would bring to the table for American prosperity.
1) Higher taxes – someone has to pay for free everything.
2) More regulation – kill business recover.
3) Green New Deal – Kamala Harris, a co-sponsor in the senate. We are energy independent today. This ridiculous idea crushes our economy and loses millions of jobs.
4) OPEN borders – no more walls. Disband ICE Allow sanctuary cities to continue releasing violent criminals. Remember Harris is from California. Free food, health care and education for everyone.
5) Re Imagine law enforcement – Some democratic areas are actually defunding or replacing police departments. Biden wants to move some of the budgets to other areas.
6) Allow biological males to compete in girls sports. This is happening in Wisconsin already. What happened to TITLE IX? No LAW No ORDER?
I think I took a wrong turn and entered the twilight zone.
Richard Peterson,
Burlington
