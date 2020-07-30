Opinion: Black Lives Matter is honest movement to combat racism

To the editor:

While America was founded on the ideologies of equality and "justice for all," we have never achieved this reality for people of color. Thomas Jefferson, who authored many of the words in the Declaration of Independence and the U.S. Constitution, owned hundreds of slaves. He wanted to reconcile the economic interests of slavery with the inequality issue of owning slaves. He asked scientists to find differences between races in order to resolve this contradiction between the stated values of equality and the reality of slavery. The myth of racial inferiority was created to justify the unequal treatment of slaves (DiAngelo). These laws and concepts of inequality were systemically incorporated in our country and have been present ever since.

For example, although slavery has been abolished, the inequalities stemming from these early systems have trickled down and are reflected in current systems which function similarly, such as housing, employment, voting, medical, and legal systems.

You can love America and work to dismantle the oppression and harm that Black folks experience throughout those systems. You can love America and still want better for it.