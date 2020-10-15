Opinion: Black Lives Matter protesters play the victim card

To the editor:

Kamala Harris recently stated Michael Brown’s murder forever changed Ferguson, Missouri and America. Joe Biden claimed he was a martyr.

For the record Michael Brown was 6’5 300 lb violent criminal who robbed a convenience store and threatened the owner before walking out. Minutes later he attacked a policeman who was sitting in his squad car. While attempting to take his gun he was fatally shot. Darren Wilson, a good cop, was exonerated by none other than the Biden-Obama justice department.

As usual the cops, ICE and crime victims are portrayed as the bad guys. Black Lives Matter, Antifa and the rioters/looters are misunderstood victims of a racial society. In Chicago a spokesperson for Black Lives Matter said the looters were simply taking what they had coming. She called it reparations for slavery and demanded the arrested be released.

The next target for these terrorists was a Ronald McDonald house with six families inside. In Madison the statue of Hans Christian Heg was torn down by idiots and thrown in a lake. Heg was an abolitionist, a Civil War hero who gave his life to free the slaves.

William Huntress,

Lake Geneva