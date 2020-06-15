Opinion: City lacked courage to trust liquor license system

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

To the editor:

When the city announced its move to a point system to award the coveted Class B liquor license, it seemed to me this was a move in the right direction. It appeared that in the past these decisions were often clouded in mystery, and accusations of backroom politics seemed to accompany every vote.

By changing to a point system, the city removed the appearance of political motives, where who the applicant was and what connections they had at City Hall didn’t influence the outcome.

In my opinion it was not the point system, but the city leaders' inability to trust a decision not determined by normal political maneuvering that was the problem. Alderman Howell's statement that the process got awkward in execution might be true, but that is only because the city leaders did not have the courage to forgo politics and stick with an unbiased point system.

So, instead of rewarding an existing business that has already demonstrated to be a true asset to the community, they chose to give the license to an unknown entity for reasons no one has adequately explained.