Opinion: Congress should invoke its authority to remove the president

To the editor:

It’s time — the craziness in the White House needs to stop.

None of our last 44 presidents would be tweeting nonsense while over 190,000 Americans are dying.

I find it impossible that any of our past presidents would recommend using Lysol to cure a killer virus.

We would not find any past president that would allow any children to be put in cages, for any time limit.

Our past presidents would not stand for a bounty of $10,000 to be placed on any of our service member’s heads.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Finally, I know that all of the previous 44 presidents accepted the results of the election.

President Trump is "unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office.”