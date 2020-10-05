 Skip to main content
Opinion: Congress should invoke its authority to remove the president
Opinion: Congress should invoke its authority to remove the president

To the editor:

It’s time — the craziness in the White House needs to stop.

None of our last 44 presidents would be tweeting nonsense while over 190,000 Americans are dying.

I find it impossible that any of our past presidents would recommend using Lysol to cure a killer virus.

We would not find any past president that would allow any children to be put in cages, for any time limit.

Our past presidents would not stand for a bounty of $10,000 to be placed on any of our service member’s heads.

Finally, I know that all of the previous 44 presidents accepted the results of the election.

President Trump is "unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office.”

The 25th Amendment states, “Whenever the Vice President and a majority of … principal officers of the executive departments … transmit to the President pro tempore of the Senate and the Speaker of the House of Representatives their written declaration that the President is unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office, (a vote will occur, and if passed) the Vice President shall immediately assume the powers and duties of the office as Acting President.” (Condensed language)*

If the current president’s actions become so publicly obvious, that he cannot carry out his duties, this 25th amendment may be invoked. With the current chaos in the Trump White House this option may not be far from reality. Our Republican leadership would have to place our American country and its people, ahead of their political party motivations.

Paul Kristoffersen,

Fontana

