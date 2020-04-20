Opinion: County tourism leader demonstrating leadership during crisis

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

To the editor,

I’m writing today to acknowledge and thank Kathy Seeberg and her entire team at the Walworth County Visitors Bureau for continuing their efforts on behalf of all their members virtually.

It looks like other agencies in the Lakes Area are closed, and not meeting, but Kathy’s team is in contact with us, extending promotions and positioning our seasonal businesses to weather COVID-19 and the governmental shutdown of businesses around the county.

From a strategic standpoint Kathy’s team is making the best of a bad situation—and reminding all of us that this event will pass. When it does, WCVB members will be well-positioned through their efforts, no matter how short the season is.

If everyone adopts this attitude Americans will demonstrate again why we lead globally in one more important way.

John Strong,

Fontana