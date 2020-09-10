Opinion: Democratic leaders are trying to wage war on our culture

To the editor:

“No Show Joe” refused to come to Milwaukee to accept the nomination for the residency of the United States of America. Wisconsin Democrat Gov. Tony Evers says that staying in the basement is “a sign of leadership.”

Come on, man.

This type of leadership for America and the free world will be greatly appreciated by Russia, China, Iran, North Korea, and Venezuela. It will be taken full advantage of it.

Come on, man.

No Show Joe’s leadership extends to the endorsement of; open jails, AOC’s “New Green Deal” — which was co-sponsored in the senate by Kamala Harris — Beto O’Rouke’s gun grab, and Elizabeth Warren’s socialist financial plans. Their platform also endorses abortion on demand, free health care for illegals and removal of the border wall.

Come on, man.

Kamala Harris, who has been labeled a moderate by main street media has the most progressive voting record in the senate. She is more progressive than Bernie, Elizabeth Warren and the rest of the democratic caucus.

Come on, man.