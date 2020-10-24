Opinion: Democrats only care about hating Trump

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Your other choice is much more positive: Stay on the path that has been started: Middle class tax cuts, bringing manufacturing jobs back to the United States, we are now energy independent — they want to stop that production — the president has rebuilt our military and overhauled the Veterans Administration, built up our economy, including record employment of Blacks, Hispanics and women, and he will do it again. Moved our embassy in Israel to Jerusalem, and began a real peace dialog between Israel and the UAE with hopefully more countries to follow.

This president always puts the people of the United States first and will continue to do so. And he will continue to uphold our Constitution as it was written by our founding fathers. He has done a great job trying to stop the Chinese virus. The Democrats say they have a better plan but have done nothing at all for the American people. Their hatred of the president is all they care about.